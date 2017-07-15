Venus Williams Is Still Winning After Grand Slam Title Loss

NewsOne Staff

Nearly two decades after tennis powerhouse Venus Williams made her Wimbledon debut, she was looking to make history by becoming the oldest woman to take home a Grand Slam title but fell short in a 7-5, 6-0 loss to Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza, reports the New York Times.

On Saturday 37-year-old Williams, who has five Wimbledon wins under her belt, tried to defeat Muguruza, 23, but she couldn’t convert the two set points that she had in the opener. The Times reports that Muguruza served 6-5 in the second game and went on to win the final nine games. Williams’ performance was reportedly plagued by several errors. Muguruza, who lost to Serena Williams in the 2015 Grand Slam final, is the first Latina to take home the Wimbledon singles title since Conchita Martínez in 1994, writes the outlet.

There was a lot of hype surrounding the competition as Venus would have made history by becoming the oldest women’s Grand Slam winner. “It should be the biggest story ever if Venus wins this,” 1999 Wimbledon winner Lindsay Davenport told the Orlando Sentinel. “In women’s tennis, it’s just amazing that she’s able to do what she’s done.”

Eight years ago, Williams lost in the Wimbledon final to her sister Serena. Prior to that, the two faced off in 2002 and 2003 for the Wimbledon championship and Venus lost to her sister both times. Despite having to compete against each other on the tennis court, Williams told For The Win that Serena has been very supportive of her on her journey.

“Serena’s always in my corner and, you know, usually it’s her in these finals, so I’m trying my best to represent Williams as best as I can,” she said according to the outlet.

This disappointing loss comes at a time where there is turmoil in her personal life. Williams was recently blamed in a fatal car accident that claimed the life of a 78-year-old man on June 9.

