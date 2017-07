Rumors are floating that R. Kelly is up to his old tricks…

Though the only difference now is that the girls are over the age of consent! Allegedly supposedly girls seek him out to help them with their careers…but end up living in his house…cutting off contact with their families…and engaging in sexual relations under a strict set of rules! Likely cuz Rob is not trying to get legally hemmed up again! They’re calling it some sort of a bizarre sex cult!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: