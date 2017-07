Monica is clearing up rumors real quick!!!

It seems she accidentally liked a photo that was throwing light shade on Ciara’s son baby Future and Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy. But Mo was not here for it!! She posted on IG to clear it up and remind people that she shows nothing but love and support to women and babies…and that both Beyoncé and Ciara know she genuinely loves them!!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: