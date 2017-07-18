Meek Mill Wins & Losses Concert

Meek Mill Announces Wins & Losses Concert In D.C. July 26th

Meek Mill is set to releases his highly-anticipated third studio album, “Wins & Losses” this Friday, July 21st and will set it off with a series of intimate concerts for his fans. Meek will be hitting New York City, his hometown Philadelphia and her in D.C. to perform songs from the new LP with the help of Tidal. Make sure you catch Meek here in D.C. July 26th and you can find out more info on Tidal.com and MeekMill.com.

Take a look at Meek Mill’s “Wins & Losses: The Movie Chapter 1” below

 

