Here’s The Exact Date And Time The Carter Twins Were Born

Afteronce again broke the Internet with pictures of her newborn twins, more information has surfaced on the details of their delivery.

TMZ obtained birth certificates of the royal babies and they revealed that Rumi Carter is the older sister of Sir. She came into the world first and Sir followed with a delivery time of 5:13 a.m. for the both of them. With such precious additions to the world, there’s no doubt the Carters took extra care in picking a doctor. So who did they choose? None other than Dr. Paul Crane, which is the same person who delivered Kim and Kourtney Kardashians five kids. He also was the man behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s child birth.

One can’t help but wonder how the Dr. Crane referral happened, considering Kim and Beyoncé’s alleged lack of closeness. Some sources have even reported that the reason Kanye West went on a rant against Jay-Z was because Queen B wasn’t trying to hang with Kim K.

A good doctor is a good doctor! Friendship or not!