O.J. Free & The Internet Don’t Know How To Act

On Thursday, Orenthal James “O.J.” Simpson was granted his freedom by a Nevada parole board.

Simpson, 70, has been jailed at the Lovelock Correctional Center stemming from a 2008 robbery where he was found guilty of kidnapping and 10 other charges. Simpson could be released from the facility as early as October 1.

Once news spread of the former football star’s release the internet could not deal.

See the below exuberant and pissed off reactions once it was made clear that ‘The Juice’ would be loose.

🤔🤔🤔 #ojsimpson #freeoj #juiceman A post shared by TLaShell (@tlashell79) on Jul 20, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

The end (presumably) of one of the seminal sagas of American life: encompassing fame, race, death, failure and now, parole. #OJSimpsonParole https://t.co/g1uisvMVVC — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 20, 2017

I'm not about to play with y'all today! 😂 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 20, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

1995: "If that glove don't fit, you must acquit!"

2017: "If the case is old, you must be paroled!"#OJSimpsonParole — Jonathan Gumble (@STOP_Gumbytime) July 20, 2017

"No one has represented this prison better than I have."

"No politician in history' has been treated worse than me."#OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/K9UqtWFlX1 — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 20, 2017

"I've basically spent a conflict free life." Oh…oh, okay. #OJSimpsonParole — Jennifer Palmer (@JennPalm) July 20, 2017

