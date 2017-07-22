chaz french

chaz french

Photo by chaz french

The DMV
Home > The DMV

New Video: Chaz French – Way Out

DJ Gemini
Leave a comment

Shout to the DMV’s own Chaz French dropping his brand new album last week “True Colors” with appearances from Big G, Shy Glizzy, and many more. He’s back with the brand new visual from the lead single from the album. Check it out.

Hottest DMV Music Videos

31 photos Launch gallery

Hottest DMV Music Videos

Continue reading New Video: Chaz French – Way Out

Hottest DMV Music Videos

Check out the hottest videos of the DMV.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos