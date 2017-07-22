New Video: Chaz French – Way Out

Shout to the DMV’s own Chaz French dropping his brand new album last week “True Colors” with appearances from Big G, Shy Glizzy, and many more. He’s back with the brand new visual from the lead single from the album. Check it out.
