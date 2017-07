DOITLOOKLIKETHEYWERELEFTOFFOFSUMMERJAMZ?! None of the Migos were left off the Bud Light Summer Jamz 20 stage.

What we know for sure is that they hit the stage at Joe Louis Arena and lit it up from their stage down to their performance was lit. If you missed their amazing performance, check out the recap below.



