Tye Tribbett Announces Album Release Date And Drops New Video

Gospel fans can finally rejoice now that Tye Tribbett has finally announced the release date for his highly anticipated album The Bloody Win.
Last Wednesday, the Grammy-winning artist dropped the lyric video for the latest single from the album, entitled “Already Won,” and he plans to release an advance song every three weeks leading up to the release on Friday, October 13.
The 12-track live album is said to range from high–energy praise songs and intimate worship moments to African rhythms — which is just what fans want from the multi-talented singer. The album is now available for pre-order.
Check out the video above.
