In LAHH news…

Jasmine and Kirk’s possible son Kannon who is celebrating his 1st birthday!

In other LAHH news!! So the LAHH Hollywood season premiered! And it seems that Cisco has been carrying on a relationship with Tiera Mari. But coincidentally, Cisco has been locked up! I’m not sure why…but it was recent cuz he was a free man at the end of June 29th…I’m not saying it’s a publicity stunt…but the timing sure is funny!

