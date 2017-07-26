[Exclusive] Meek Mill Goes In-Depth With “Wins & Losses” In “Voices”

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

On the heels of his 3rd studio album, Meek Mill goes in-depth with some of the most introspective songs from “Wins & Losses.” What went into the writing of tracks “Price” and “Heavy Heart?” How has Meek grown as an artist since his famed mixtape and battle rap days? Learn about that plus a brief history of the Philadelphia rap scene in “Voices.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.