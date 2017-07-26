[Exclusive] Meek Mill Goes In-Depth With “Wins & Losses” In “Voices”

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS
On the heels of his 3rd studio album, Meek Mill goes in-depth with some of the most introspective songs from “Wins & Losses.” What went into the writing of tracks “Price” and “Heavy Heart?” How has Meek grown as an artist since his famed mixtape and battle rap days? Learn about that plus a brief history of the Philadelphia rap scene in “Voices.”
