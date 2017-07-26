Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits 9 photos Launch gallery Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits 1. Kim Kardashian takes North West to see her father Kanye West perform in matching silver sequined outfits. Source:Splash 1 of 9 2. North West learning the family business in her silver sequins. Source:Splash 2 of 9 3. Kim Kardashian takes North West out and about in NYC. Source:Splash 3 of 9 4. Nori isn’t feeling the paparazzi. Source:Splash 4 of 9 5. Kim K and Nori rocking the natural curls. Source:Splash 5 of 9 6. Kim Kardashian takes North West in silver sequined outfits out and about in NYC. Source:Splash 6 of 9 7. Kim Kardashian takes out North West in matching silver sequined outfits. Source:SPLASH 7 of 9 8. Nori doesn’t like the flashing cameras. Source:Splash 8 of 9 9. Cheer up. Source:Splash 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Expecting Their Third Child Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly been in talks to have another baby for months. Back in June, the two were allegedly in search of a surrogate. Now, according to Us Weekly, they found their surrogate and she is pregnant!

The person carrying Kim and Kanye’s baby is reportedly a San Diego mom in her late 20s. She was referred to the couple by an unnamed agency. Apparently, she’s a very experienced woman who’s served as a surrogate before. The woman is three months pregnant, which means Kimye can expect to welcome their third child in January 2018.

They agreed to pay her $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500, according to TMZ. If the surrogate was pregnant with multiple babies, Kim and Kanye would hand over an additional $5,000 per child. On top of this, they have to reportedly pay a $68,850 deposit to the agency.

This is one special kid!

Congrats to Kim and Kanye! We’ll keep you updated as the pregnancy moves forward.