Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Expecting Their Third Child

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits
1. Kim Kardashian takes North West to see her father Kanye West perform in matching silver sequined outfits.Source:Splash 1 of 9
2. North West learning the family business in her silver sequins.Source:Splash 2 of 9
3. Kim Kardashian takes North West out and about in NYC.Source:Splash 3 of 9
4. Nori isn’t feeling the paparazzi.Source:Splash 4 of 9
5. Kim K and Nori rocking the natural curls.Source:Splash 5 of 9
6. Kim Kardashian takes North West in silver sequined outfits out and about in NYC.Source:Splash 6 of 9
7. Kim Kardashian takes out North West in matching silver sequined outfits.Source:SPLASH 7 of 9
8. Nori doesn’t like the flashing cameras.Source:Splash 8 of 9
9. Cheer up.Source:Splash 9 of 9
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly been in talks to have another baby for months. Back in June, the two were allegedly in search of a surrogate. Now, according to Us Weekly, they found their surrogate and she is pregnant!
The person carrying Kim and Kanye’s baby is reportedly a San Diego mom in her late 20s. She was referred to the couple by an unnamed agency. Apparently, she’s a very experienced woman who’s served as a surrogate before. The woman is three months pregnant, which means Kimye can expect to welcome their third child in January 2018.
They agreed to pay her $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500, according to TMZ. If the surrogate was pregnant with multiple babies, Kim and Kanye would hand over an additional $5,000 per child. On top of this, they have to reportedly pay a $68,850 deposit to the agency.
This is one special kid!
Congrats to Kim and Kanye! We’ll keep you updated as the pregnancy moves forward.