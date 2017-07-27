Watch: Justin Bieber Slams Truck Into Paparazzi While Leaving Church

was leaving a church service at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills when a barrage of photographers swarmed his truck. As Justin was pulling out, he hit one of the guys and supposedly rolled over him with his truck’s front right tire.

When photographers pointed out what happened, Justin immediately got out of the truck to help. Eventually, the ambulance was called and Justin stayed by the man’s sided for about ten minutes until paramedics and police arrived. Police told TMZ that the “Sorry” singer was not cited for anything. You can watch graphic video below.



Authorities say the photographer who was ran over suffered no life-threatening injuries to his lower body. Since the incident, he even recorded a video at the hospital calling Justin a “good kid” and thanking him for being “compassionate.” You can check out his comments here.

