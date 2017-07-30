Hall of Famer Claire Smith Continues to Make History

So who’s Claire Smith? Of course most of if not all may not know who this walking legend is. Well, let me be the one to school you. Claire Smith was recently inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for her work as a sportswriter. Not just any sportswriter but she is the first African-American woman to be beat writer covering the New York Yankees, where she wrote for the Hartford Courant. Ms. Smith is the first female writer to be awarded the prized J.G. Taylor Spink Award for her writing contributions to the game of baseball.

She fought for relevance in a male-dominated field where in the early 80’s women let alone women reporters were not accepted in the locker rooms. But she persevered and was a pioneer for many female beat reporters now.

So let’s all send a huge congratulations to Claire Smith for shining and giving out that #BlackGirlMagic

Here’s to you and your Hall of Fame career!

Source

IG @StretchG

Also On 93.9 WKYS: