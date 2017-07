Looks like Delaware is planning to monitor how child support is being used via debit card. This is similar to a EBT card which is only used to purchase groceries/food and will be declined if used for the purchase of alcohol beverage.

The state believes that by putting child support on a card they can limit what type of items can be purchased. So, buying adult clothing, rugs for the house, oil change for the car or flat screen televisions wont be allowed.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: