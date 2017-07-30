Tidal Presents The Atlantic Records 2015 BET Awards After Party

Lil Boosie's Brother Steals From Him??

Lil Boosie’s Brother Steals From Him??

Deja Perez
How you gonna steal from your own brother tho????

Boosie Badazz 'Touch Down 2 Cause Hell' Album Listening Session

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Lil Boosie noticed his bank account was short $361K. So he reported the issue to the bank to find out where his money went. Turns out his brother Taquari Hatch made more than a dozen transactions to people who would turn it into straight cash for him!

But talk about karma! So Taquari was busy running his mouth to the Capital One’s customer service agent…and they knew something was funky…cuz Boosie ain’t got no wife!

Taquari was arrested on fraud and identity theft charges.

