Lil Boosie’s Brother Steals From Him??

How you gonna steal from your own brother tho????

Lil Boosie noticed his bank account was short $361K. So he reported the issue to the bank to find out where his money went. Turns out his brother Taquari Hatch made more than a dozen transactions to people who would turn it into straight cash for him!

But talk about karma! So Taquari was busy running his mouth to the Capital One’s customer service agent…and they knew something was funky…cuz Boosie ain’t got no wife!

Taquari was arrested on fraud and identity theft charges.

