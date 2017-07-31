EXCLUSIVE: Z-Ro Gives Slim Thug A New Nickname, Explains How He’s A Chef, & More!

Z-Ro the Mo City Don chops it up with J Mac and Madd Hatta of the Madd Hatta Morning Show at the 2017 Dub Car Show!
Z-Ro gives Slim Thug a new nickname, explains how he’s a chef, and what vacations with his kids are like.
Watch the full interview below:
Slim Thug & Z-Ro Perform at 2017 Dub Car Show [PHOTOS]
Check out all 2017 Dub Car Show content HERE.
