EXCLUSIVE: Z-Ro Gives Slim Thug A New Nickname, Explains How He’s A Chef, & More!

Staff
Z-Ro with the Madd Hatta Morning Show

Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One Houston


Z-Ro the Mo City Don chops it up with J Mac and Madd Hatta of the Madd Hatta Morning Show at the 2017 Dub Car Show!

Z-Ro gives Slim Thug a new nickname, explains how he’s a chef, and what vacations with his kids are like.

Watch the full interview below:

Slim Thug & Z-Ro

Slim Thug & Z-Ro Perform at 2017 Dub Car Show [PHOTOS]

Slim Thug & Z-Ro Perform at 2017 Dub Car Show [PHOTOS]

Slim Thug & Z-Ro Perform at 2017 Dub Car Show [PHOTOS]


Check out all 2017 Dub Car Show content HERE.

