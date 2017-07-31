Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

This Professional Meme Maker Is A Record Label’s Secret Weapon

The cash is coming in for one guru.

Staff
Leave a comment

12th Annual Brooklyn Hip Hop Festival Finale Concert

Source: Noam Galai / Getty


If your meme game is tight on social media, there might be a job for you — professional meme maker. Yup, you can start paying your bills by creatively slapping some text on a pic.

Ka5sh is a professional meme maker who’s created memes for record labels. He told NBC that he’s survived off meme making for a whole year. “So basically, I get hired by companies to make stuff,” he explains. “Let’s say like, Interscope wants me to make a pack of memes for a release for a certain rapper. And they want everyone to think that that rapper has a lot of like, buzz around them and that other people are making memes about them, but it’s really just me making a whole bunch of them and then them being dispersed through different accounts.”

Considering the amount of Drake memes one could see on a daily basis, Ka5sh is making total sense. One funny meme could go viral and bring new attention to a rising artist. Ka5sh even recognizes meme’s potential in the art world. This past February, he and a group of other meme makers hosted a meme art gallery in LA. The title? By Any Memes Necessary. 

You can learn more about Ka5sh job and see some of his work below.

Any mcr fans on my ig???

A post shared by KA5SH (@ka5sh) on

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos