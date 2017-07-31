This Professional Meme Maker Is A Record Label’s Secret Weapon

If your meme game is tight on social media, there might be a job for you — professional meme maker. Yup, you can start paying your bills by creatively slapping some text on a pic.

Ka5sh is a professional meme maker who’s created memes for record labels. He told NBC that he’s survived off meme making for a whole year. “So basically, I get hired by companies to make stuff,” he explains. “Let’s say like, Interscope wants me to make a pack of memes for a release for a certain rapper. And they want everyone to think that that rapper has a lot of like, buzz around them and that other people are making memes about them, but it’s really just me making a whole bunch of them and then them being dispersed through different accounts.”

Considering the amount of Drake memes one could see on a daily basis, Ka5sh is making total sense. One funny meme could go viral and bring new attention to a rising artist. Ka5sh even recognizes meme’s potential in the art world. This past February, he and a group of other meme makers hosted a meme art gallery in LA. The title? By Any Memes Necessary.

You can learn more about Ka5sh job and see some of his work below.

"I've literally survived off of meme money this whole year"

Go inside the life of a professional meme-maker. pic.twitter.com/QWoP4G0Bto — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 26, 2017

Any mcr fans on my ig??? A post shared by KA5SH (@ka5sh) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

I stopped North Korea earlier this morning A lucky fuck saw the weapon I used to shot down the missile but if you did you're a real one. Also paramore is one of the best bands ever. They have been consistently putting out hits since 2005! Let's all take a moment to reflect on our favorite paramore songs A post shared by KA5SH (@ka5sh) on Jul 28, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

