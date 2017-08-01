The Diva Has Returned: Aretha Franklin Reveals Stunning Weight Loss

surprised fans during a recent appearance by emerging with an entirely new frame.

The Queen of Soul is a bit lighter on her feet these days. Just before her performance in Virginia this weekend, Upscale Magazine posted a backstage shot of himself with Aretha, who has apparently lost a staggering amount of weight since the last time we saw her.

After an illnesses sidelined her from a number of shows last year and this summer, Aretha emerged on stage over the weekend looking like a new woman. Fans gave her a warm welcome back as she launched into one of her hits, showing her voice hasn’t changed a bit!

