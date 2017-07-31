After 10 Days, Trump Removes Anthony Scaramucci As Communications Director

‘s latest pick for White House communications director, is out,reports. His departure comes only 10 days after he was initially hired.

Scaramucci’s leaves the position days after he fired off a slew of aggressive verbiage against other White House staff.

White House Press Secretary releases statement on departure of Anthony Scaramucci as Communications Director pic.twitter.com/fkPvvhrjdd — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) July 31, 2017

Scaramucci ‘s controversial hiring culminated in the dismissal of former embattled press secretary, Sean Spicer, and follows the firing of Reince Priebus, Trump’s former chief of staff.

Scarmuccui’s departure came at the request of John Kelly, Priebus’ replacement as chief of staff. According to the outlet, it remains unclear whether the New York fancier will transition to another position, or will leave the White House in totality.

