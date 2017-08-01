50 Cent Slams Starz Over The Latest Episode Of ‘Power’

Sunday night’s episode of Power had everyone talking, as usual. But this time around, it was for the wrong reasons. Evenan executive producer on the show, was unhappy.

Apparently, Starz decided to take two separate episodes and make it one episode, causing the hour to lose several key plot points. The rapper said he feels “a little different about Power” as a result of the hack job, and even threatened to leave the series. That’s bad news for Starz, considering Power is one of the network’s highest-rated series and is currently in its fourth season.

Showrunner and director Courtney Kemp wasn’t happy either and shared her perspective with Entertainment Weekly: “Unfortunately, Starz would not give us the extra episode. I asked them for 12 episodes for season four and they would not do it. So because they would not do it, we had to make it one episode.”

Fans of the show even took to social media to rant:

So 50 said Power was rushed. Sunday's episode was supposed to be divided in two. We see — Chica DeBarge (@AntoinetteJoi87) August 1, 2017

This isn’t 50’s first time (and most likely won’t be his last) threatening to leave his own show. Just last year, Fif blasted the Emmys for not nominating Power, which didn’t receive a nod this year.

Do you think 50 would actually leave one of the highest rated shows on television? Catch Power every Sunday on Starz.