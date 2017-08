#bh3 is the next album 😈 — Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) June 23, 2016

Atlantic Record’s, Ty Dolla $ign, looks like he can be gearing up for a new album release as he drops visuals to his latest single “Love U Better.” The record called for music veterans Lil Wayne & The-Dream for an incredible collaboration.

Late in the month of June, the California singer tweeted that Beach House 3, the anticipated sophomore album, is the next extended project to come.

