Serena Williams and her fiance Alexis Ohanian will soon welcome their little bundle of joy into the world!

To celebrate little Ohanian’s arrival, Serena had a 50’s themed baby shower over the weekend! Her girls wore vintage poodle skirts, scarfs were SUPER cute!!!

Some of her celeb friends that came to get their throwback party on: Ciara, Lala Anthony, Kelly Rowland, Angie Beyince, Eva Longoria and of course, big sis Venus Williams!!

