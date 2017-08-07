‘Power’ Recap: Tommy Gets A Darth Vader-Style Revelation

Starr Rhett Rocque

There was a lot going on during tonight’s episode of Power (because they have to cram the entire season into 10 episodes )! It beings with Ghost and Tariq on the train, headed home, traumatized and silent, but it’s a loaded silence. Tommy shows up to his stash house only to discover the crime scene and that Kanan is still alive. He calls Ghost flipping out, but Ghosts tells him to calm down and to meet up with he and Tariq asap! Tariq waits in the car as Ghost explains what happened, but you know Tariq is most likely ear-hustling, and heard the whole convo. Tommy asks Tariq if Dre knew that Kanan was alive before they depart, but Tariq covers him and says no. Tommy is no fool, though, and probably doesn’t believe it and later confronts Dre about Kanan. Dre comes up with a good lie and Tommy drops it for now because there’s a bigger issue–Julio is missing. Hold that thought.

Later on, Tariq and Ghost arrive to an irate Tasha who is demanding to know where they’ve been. Ghost tells her the truth and then she realizes who Slim actually was, all this time. But get this, Ghost has the nerve to get mad at Tasha for not keeping tabs on Tariq and literally says one of the most condescending things you can say to someone: “You had one job.”

Tasha reminds him all that she has done for and put up with from him, and of course pulls the Angela card, but Ghost is a selfish mofo. Always has been and always will be. The conversation gets super ugly and guess what? Their daughter Reina is standing outside the room and hears the whole conversation about Ghost’s criminal shenanigans (later on she demands to know what really happened with Tariq and is tired of them always trying to “protect” her). The family fun is cut short when Stern shows up talking about how they have a TV interview coming up in like 5 minutes (not exactly, but kind of like that), kids included. They have no choice to turn it down and move forward with faking like they’re an upstanding family.

Dre and Tommy find Julio’s body not long after their discussion, and it looks like a Toros killing. Remember, Dre specifically said not to make it look like a Toros killing, but street dudes don’t listen, so there will be lots of trouble afoot. The thing is, Ghost made a deal to keep Julio safe but with Ghost being locked up there was little incentive to keep that deal up. In short, this is move is disrespectful to Tommy as the connect and Ghost’s partner on the outside. The good news is that Dre got a promotion now that Julio is gone, which is what Dre wants. Dre wants to be the man. Problem is, Dre’s success depends on how long he’s going to live. You know there’s an x on his back. It’s invisible right now, but it will become as bright as a summer day if Tommy finds out that he set up Julio.

Now that the feds are all fired, except for John (he didn’t get let go due to some technicality that he’s not as deep into the case as the other folks)–there’s always one–they’re scrambling to solve Knox’s murder and form separate alliances. Sandoval or SCANDALval, if you will, is still snaking around trying to cover his arse. Now his game plan is trying to convince John that Donovan is the mole. Meanwhile, Donovan, who is not fired, but on desk duty (so he still has access to top secret files), and Angela meet up. Donovan is still thinking that Ghost (but not knowing that James is Ghost) killed Greg, but edited the footage from Truth. Later on, Donovan presents a theory to Angela that it’s Saks. John also has a chat with Saks and delivers a line of questioning that let’s us know that he has an eye on Saks too. Saks is a lot of things–a jerk, for one–but he is not the mole.

Ghost and Proctor link up for the first time since Ghost gets out, and you want it to be a joyous occasion. Something like…

But it ain’t. The news is bad. Proctor tells Ghost what Tommy did to Bailey, the homeland security agent. Ghost freaks out, as he should. Proctor says he got rid of the evidence in his apartment and that he destroyed the tape and wiped the lap top (but he stuttered while explaining all of this so it’s probably safe to assume that Proctor is still chilling with that evidence because he’s a crafty one and will make sure to cover himself just in case the feds come knocking). Ghost tells him to have his apartment professionally cleaned 2 more times at minimum. Ghost might be free for now, but the block is still hot and now is not the time for more slip ups.

Tommy and Dre are off killing Toros Locoses in retaliation for the Julio gaffe, but don’t get their guy yet, the main one responsible. Later on he meets up with Diego Jimenez and his sister, who just ruthlessly killed one of their foot soldiers for snorting their coke and potentially speaking with an informant, to tell them they owe him. What they owe him is a hit on the Toros who he thinks killed Julio. The Jimenezes ain’t with it at first, because they don’t think they owe him anything. However, he tells them he’s the one who killed Lobos. They still think they had Lobos killed while in prison, not knowing he survived that, but Tommy tells them the real. The Jimenez’s say they’ll think about it, but I get the feeling we’re being set up for something super ugly.

Tariq is still trying to put the pieces together about his father’s past life. He tries to get the scoop from Dre and Tommy, but still gets a lightweight version of the kindasorta truth. His dad, who emphasizes that Kanan ain’t ish, lies to him more by claiming he had nothing to do with setting Kanan up. We also find out that Tariq has a lean habit. And he’s treating Reina, who is concerned about him, like crap. This boy. Lordt.

Tasha is hanging out with Silver and some friends. They’re out singing karaoke and Tasha can saaang because, you know, she’s being played by Naturi Naughton. She impresses the group with the classic Whitney Houston ditty, “I Have Nothing,” and Silver is all googly eyed. They’re going to get it on at some point because they sure kissed at the end of the night, and this will get even more complicated, of course! But hey, it’s Tasha’s turn to be messy anyway. And then Tasha goes home only to find a box on the bed. It’s a new wedding ring from Ghost. He has the nerve to get all soft and pink, talking about she needed a new ring for playing the part and for making him a better man.

WHICH IS IT GHOST! DO YOU WANT TASHA OR NAH!

Later on, James and Tasha are out with Stern trying to impress potential business partners and associates that Stern needs to make his corrupt vision come to life, etc, and then we meet Councilman Tate, played by Larenz Tate (duh!). Tate tells Ghost that Stern is corrupt and tries to sway Ghost his way instead, for his deal. Basically, it’s a bunch of shady developers trying to out shade each other with their gentrification projects. Anyway, Stern tells Ghost to stay away from Tate, but Ghost says he kinda liked what Tate had to say. This won’t go smoothly.

Sandoval shows up to Donovan’s place with his gun blazing! But then Donovan’s daughter, who Sandoval didn’t think would be there, answers the door so he hides his gun behind his back and pretends that he was just kinda stopping by. She says her dad has been working late so Sandoval backs down. Donovan is actually at Angela’s house combing through more footage from Truth and they finally see Sandoval headed up the stairs, you know, to plant the gun. Then Saks shows up to the party because he knows that his name is possibly being thrown around as the mole, and he’s not about that life. We don’t know yet if they will show him the footage of Sandoval. It makes sense that they do, though.

Finally, Tasha pays Silver get their moment to get it on.

Tasha got her some square D, y’all! But hopefully her husband doesn’t kill her side piece!

Ghost links with Tommy because he needs him to get in touch with Tony Teresi, the man who is blackmailing him and demanding to speak to Tommy. They also realize that Proctor may have lied about destroying the evidence and decide to pay him another visit, but John gets to proctor first and tells him that Bailey’s cell phone pinged at his place before he disappeared. Proctor was the last number Bailey called before disappearing. John taunts him with the fact that Ghost and Tommy are gonna kill him so he better just snitch now and get a better deal.

Tommy finally calls Teresi only for him to be told that his father wasn’t dead, like he believed his entire life. You guessed it, Teresi reveals that he is Tommy’s father–Star Wars style. Teresi explains that it wasn’t his choice not to be in Tommy’s life, but we still don’t get the full story yet.

The episode ends with Teresi asking Tommy to visit him in the bing and that’s when we’ll probably get the full scoop.

RELATED POSTS

‘Power’ Recap: Ghost Might Be Free, But He Still Has A Lot More L’s To Hold

‘Power’ Recap: Ghost Gets Good News, But With Bad News A Step Behind

Also On 93.9 WKYS: