Happy Birthday to the Legendary Whitney Houston. The late Whitney Houston would have been 54 today. Whitney has sold millions of albums, and one numerous awards through her career and touched all of our lives forevermore. Check out her legendary performance at the Super Bowl 1991.

13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston 13 photos Launch gallery 13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston 1. Whitney Houston In 1986 1 of 13 2. Whitney Houston In 1988 2 of 13 3. Whitney Houston In 1994 3 of 13 4. Whitney Houston In 1998 4 of 13 5. Whitney In 1988 5 of 13 6. Whitney In 1993 6 of 13 7. Whitney Houston 7 of 13 8. Whitney Houston 8 of 13 9. Whitney Houston In 1988 9 of 13 10. Whitney Houston In 1988 10 of 13 11. Whitney Houston In 1998 11 of 13 12. Whitney Houston In 1988 12 of 13 13. Whitney Houston 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday to Whitney Houston 13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston