Cops Called On Blac Chyna

Blac Chynawent “ballistic” on her neighbor, at 9am this morning, after the woman’s roofer began construction on her home, causing baby Dream to wake up from the loud noise. Apparently it sent the reality TV star into such a fury, the neighbor called the cops.

After cops informed Chyna that the law allows construction in LA to begin at 7am, she calmed down and they left.

Blac Chyna has been off the radar since her social media debacle with Rob Kardashian. It seems like she had a mother bear moment. No harm done.

