Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Cardi B Under Fire For Transphobic And Racist Comments

#WhenOldTweetsResurface.

Staff
Leave a comment

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty


Everybody loves Cardi B, and we thought that Cardi loved everyone back — until yesterday, when old tweets and a video resurfaced. People are accusing her of being transphobic and anti-Black.

Twitter user, @wokemutant, accused the rapper of having called “dark-skinned black women” roaches and a monkey, and it took no time for the “Bodak Yellow” emcee to respond. See the post:

After the old tweets made their rounds on social media, Cardi took to Twitter to defend using the term “roach” and how it’s just a “Bronx thing”:

She even posted the video of the time she called herself a roach:

Although it’s obvious how Cardi’s comments could be misconstrued by someone who doesn’t understand her humor, there are many more things happening in the world to be outraged about when it comes to the Black and transgender communities.

Stay woke!

LGBT

Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017

7 photos Launch gallery

Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017

Continue reading Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017

Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017

Trans people, and trans women of color especially, are under attack in this country. Last year marked the deadliest year on record for transgender people, with 27 murders. In 2017, there have already been seven murders and we're only in the third month. Considering trans women's risk of sexual violence, trans people's economic vulnerability, and trans women's often hostile interactions with police, tons of work must be done to protect and support trans people. As activists continue to organizes and communities continue to discuss, we honor the seven trans women on record who have been killed in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos