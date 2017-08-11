Luenell Says She’s ‘Hood Rich’

RPMS Staff

Your browser does not support iframes.

Luenell is in Baltimore for a show but didn’t stop by the studio to show some love to Russ. So she called into the show instead.

He says that she’s gotten too big and too rich with all her movie deals that she forgot about the little people.

Well, Luenell wasn’t having any of that, because she quickly said, “Bite your tongue, I’m hood rich. ”

