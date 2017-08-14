93.9 WKYS Welcomes New Midday Personality Dominique Da Diva

Radio One DC welcomes new Midday host Dominique Da Diva to the 93.9 WKYS-FM on-air line up, effective today, August 14, 2017. Dominique Da Diva, a small powerhouse of multi-faceted talent and a natural born star began her radio career in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia as an intern with WBTJ-106.5 The BEAT. A proud alumni of Virginia State University and lovely lady of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Dominique was offered the on air weekend slot upon graduating with a Bachelor’s in Communications in 2010. It wasn’t long before the aspiring media mogul was running the #1 Midday show on WOWI-103 JAMZ in Norfolk, VA. In 2016, Dominique took her talents to Los Angeles to host Diva Unfiltered on Dash Radio and explore the digital tech world with the launch of her very own App, Da Daily Dirt.

The media diva is a humble recipient of MSBC’s 2016 Rising Radio Star Award as well as an honoree of Diddy’s DeLeon 100 Trailblazer Award 2017, and featured in Billboard Magazine. The list of trailblazers from all across the country are prime examples of millennials who are disrupting the status quo; empowering others to act boldly, shape the future and give back to their community.

“Many thanks to Jeff Wilson, Jay Stevens, Kashon Powell and J1 for this opportunity! It has been a dream of mine to do radio in a Top 10 market. Diva’s in the District to stay baby! Let’s get it,” says Dominique.

“Dominique is a superstar hands down but what makes her so great, on top of her talent is her energy, positivity and strong work ethic. I am excited and pleased to have her on the KYS team,” says J1, Program Director, WKYS-FM.

You can catch Dominique Da Diva in action live from The Nation’s Capital on 93.9 WKYS-FM, Monday – Saturday from 10:00am-3:00pm!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: