This Is What Happened When Dave Chappelle & Dylan Met For The First Time

It’s been 13 years since Dave Chapelle premiered his iconic Making The Band sketch on The Chappelle Show that declared Dylan, the former group’s Grenadian rapper, the best rapper alive.
Chappelle and Dylan met for the first time last Friday at The House Of Van and the encounter went like this:
For those who grew up watching me… you know how epic and amazing this was. My first time meeting @chappellercmh. My album is coming Sep 15th. I guess the stars lined up at the perfect time. Bless up to @wyclefjean @diddy and everyone else I reunited with this year. Now let's move forward. You get it now? #pain2Power #1StopMedia #VpalMusic #ReelViews ▶️‼️SHARE AND TAG! 😊🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💪🏾
It was a moment for both men, who seemed elated to meet one another. Dylan is apparently releasing an album on September 15.
Here’s another angle.
“Who’s the best rappers of all time? Think about it. Dylan, Dylan, Dylan, Dylan and Dylan. Because I spit hot fire.”
RELATED STORIES:
In Case You Missed It: Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle Did Stand Up Together & It Was Reportedly Amazing
Dave Chappelle: ‘Key & Peele’ Hurt My Feelings