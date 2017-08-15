NC Protesters Pull Down Confederate Statue Erected In 1924

Protesters in Durham, North Carolina, took to the streets to dismantle a direct symbol of White supremacy in the wake of the Charlottesville attacks.

On Monday afternoon, a group of demonstrators gathered in front of the old Durham County courthouse around the Confederate Soldiers Monument. The statue, erected in 1924, depicts a confederate solider with the words, “In memory of the boys who wore gray,” engraved near the bottom.

In the video, a woman ties a rope to the statue and afterwards members of the crowd work to pull it down. They chant “We are the revolution!”

Update: you can see protester put rope around statue before it's pulled down.@WNCN pic.twitter.com/MBkNUpIuya — Amy Cutler (@AmyCutlerNews) August 14, 2017

North Carolina Governor, Rory Cooper spoke out via Twitter to condemn the violence in Charlottesville, but also reprimanded the way protesters removed the statue.

“The racism and deadly violence in Charlottesville is unacceptable, but there is a better way to remove these monuments,” he tweeted.

Several confederate statues across the country have been removed since the 2015 Emanuel AME Church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina in an effort to dispel the propping up of symbolic statues that propel the imagery of White supremacy.

SOURCE: CNN

