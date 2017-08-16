Tichina Arnold Gets Paid To Curse!

RPMS Staff

Survivor’s Remorse is returning for a fourth season! Tichina Arnold comes on to talk with the Russ Parr crew about the excitement around the show.

“When I first read the script I mean I loved it. I knew the show was going to be a hit. I felt it, ” explained Arnold.

Arnold plays the role of Cassie Calloway an intense character. She expressed, “It’s a wonderful show. It’s hard, not an easy show to do but rewarding.”

Alfreda couldn’t help but say how awesome it was that Arnold gets to curse so much on the show. Arnold replied, “Oh my God I have a potty mouth, I get paid to curse!’

