LeToya Lucky: ‘Destiny’s Child’ Alum Engaged To Entrepreneur Tommicus Walker

Wedding bells are ringing for R&B songstress, LeToya Luckett.
The Texas native announced her engagement to Tommicus Walker on Instagram.
The ‘Torn’ crooner looks elated as she sports a huge oval rock.
Letoya was attending a surprise birthday party for her beau, but clearly, he had a bigger surprise for her:
The announcement comes just a year after her split from author Rob Hill, Sr.
The two were engaged New Years of 2015, but rumors of their split began to swirl in June of 2016. Both Rob & LeToya have since moved on from the relationship, and it looks like Toya found true love.
Congrats, Toya!
RELATED LINKS
In Kontrol: LeToya Luckett Sparkles For Magazine Cover
Rob Hill, Sr., Opens Up About His Breakup With LeToya Luckett
Wake Up, Flawless: LeToya Luckett’s 5 Major Keys From Her Beauty Routine
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours