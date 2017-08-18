Blac Chyna Now Has Her Own Line Of Dolls

If you’ve ever doubted Blac Chyna‘s hustler abilities, think again.
From stripper to model to reality star, now Chy has her very own figurines. The mom of two revealed her line of Chyna dolls on Thursday with a launch party in Los Angeles.
According to the DailyMail.com, the dolls are reportedly 3D printed and the spitting image of their creator. Of course, Chyna documented the live launch party on her Snapchat.
One version of the doll rocked Chy’s signature body hugging dress and wavy red hair, while another donned a bodysuit and blonde bob.
Rob Kardashian can’t stop Angela Reneé’s hustle.
