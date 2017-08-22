George Foreman Lends His Support To Donald Trump, Blasts Colin Kaepernick & Kevin Durant

George Foreman Lends His Support To Donald Trump, Blasts Colin Kaepernick & Kevin Durant

On the “Offended America” podcast former boxing champ George Foreman placed his support fully behind #45. He also said of Colin Kaepernick and Kevin Durant “They haven’t been brought up with people who were patriotic.” I think Kaepernick’s adopted parents, who are white & Mama Wanda Durant will take offense to those comments.

Foreman, who is also a former U.S. Olympian, winning the Heavyweight Gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics spoke on Kaepernick’s protest saying  “The greatest day of my life was when I put on the colors, representing the United States.” He also says that refusing to visit Richard Nixon was a decision he regrets to this day.

Damn George… Listen to the podcast above or start at the 22nd Minute mark.

