Mystikal Turns Himself In On First Degree Rape Charges

is facing some serious charges after turning himself into the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department on Monday. He was arrested and charged with raping a woman in Louisiana.

According to TMZ, a warrant for his arrest was put out last week, but authorities weren’t able to track him down until now. Cops say another man, Averweone Holman was also charged in relation to the crime.

TMZ sources say, Mystikal’s first degree rape charge stems from a 2016 incident with a woman at a casino where Mystikal was performing. Details are still scarce, but someone from Mystikal’s camp says the charges are bogus and the New Orleans spitter plans on pleading not guilty.

Mystikal is currently being held on a $2 million bond. We’ll keep you updated as more info surfaces.

