Jackie Christie Catches Us Up On Her Life And The Time Her Husband Jumped Rick Fox

Your browser does not support iframes.

You may know Jackie Christie as “the crazy one” from Basketball Wives, but she’s much more than that. I sat down with the reality star turned actress, author and motivational speaker for her Truth About Your Money Summit she’s doing across the country. We avoided the reality show drama and focused on her: high school years, how her parents met and much more.

The most shocking part of our conversation came when she confirmed a rumor that she and her husband, Doug Christie, got in a fight with Rick Fox. “It was a big rivalry back then, that’s when basketball was crazy,” Jackie said. She said Doug and Rick’s beef on the court that eventually carried over to the locker room tunnel area. Jackie backed up her man the whole time, ready to attack Rick. “So I start running and as soon as I was running, I’m grabbing my purse wrapping it around my hand because I’m like, that’s a big dude and I’m going to hit him with this purse.”

It’s a funny story. Watch the full interview in the video above!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: