[New Music] *WORLD PREMIERE* Pull Up Hop Out Remix (Feat. Gucci Mane) – WillThaRapper

S.S.O. x 1017

During @ShortyDaPrince_‘s “9 O’Clock Check-In” we premiered the collaboration between WillThaRapper x Gucci Mane. WillThaRapper has been gaining a lot of traction with his original record, Pull Up Hop Out.The Street Runner landed a deal between Universal Republic Records earlier in the year and performed at the WKYS: Free Block Party. On Thursday night, DJ Freeez mixed a #ThorwbackThursday, movie soundtrack-themed mix. Near the end Shorty Da Prince introduced the new banger. (25:48)