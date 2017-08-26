BlackAndVegan: Porsha Williams Has Gone Vegan

has decided to make some changes in her life before the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, and she started with her fridge.

If you’ve been paying attention to Porsha’s social media as of late, you might have noticed that she’s really been loving her fruits and veggies. While checking in with fans in a clip for Bravo, she announced this week that it’s been part of a huge shift in her lifestyle.

“I’m Vegan now. I’ve changed my eating habits,” Porsha excitedly told her fans before explaining what prompted her to stop eating any and all animal products. “I’m doing it for health reasons. Just want to live a better life; be the best Porsha that I can be.”

Given that Porsha’s grown up with good southern cooking, the transition hasn’t been easy for her. Adjusting to her new diet takes time.

“There are definitely struggle days,” Porsha , revealing that some days are harder than others. “I would say on Sundays. That’s normally the day that my family and I get together and we cook and eat cornbread and collard greens. Everything y’all always hear me talking about.”

Porsha’s not struggling along on her own. She’s getting some help from one of her RHOA co-stars, veteran Kim Zolciak.

“Kim is also vegan. We’re like holding each other accountable,” Porsha dished. “We do a lot of fun stuff with our new Veganism world, so you’ve got to stay tuned for that.”

Hopefully, this recipe for vegan cornbread will make the transition just a little easier for Porsha. Good luck, girl!

