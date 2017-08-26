At Last! Shereé Whitfield Finally Launches She By Shereé Line For Nordstrom

It only took a decade, but RHOA’s Shereé Whitfield has finally launched her She By Shereé Line!

Now it’s not quite the couture gowns we saw in her sketches back in the day. This 2017 line consists of a pretty cute T-shirt line rocking her most famous clapback to date: “Who Gon’ Check Me Boo?”

Here’s a refresher in case you need it:

Teaming up with Olivia Kim and Hanes, these adorable tees–showing the off-the-shoulder green blouse and black sunglasses she wore during that iconic argument– are being sold online and in Nordstrom stores all over the U.S.

But there’s a catch: The $40 shirts are only around until September 24. So you better snatch one up quick before they’re gone!

Congrats Shereé!!!

Purchase your She By Shereé Tee here. BEAUTIES: WILL YOU BE BUYING ONE?

