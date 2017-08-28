Rae Sremmurd Responds To Breakup Rumors

We’ve seen the same story play out in music groups since the beginning of time: get together, become successful, then split up at the height of their careers.

Rumors have been swirling for months that Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd were breaking up, but according to the rap duo, that couldn’t be further from the truth. TMZ caught up with them on Sunday and they revealed that the breakup rumors are simply “fake news.”



In a recent interview with Billboard, Swae Lee said, “ That’s a myth. We young. We creative. We livin’ our lives. Sometimes people may be too tuned in and they misconstrue things. Yeah, so that was just a myth. We’ve got many, many, many more projects coming. Many more songs coming, many more features coming. It’s just the beginning.”

The rumor mill went crazy after Swae’s recent success with French Montana‘s hit single “Unforgettable” and his writing credits on Beyoncé‘s “Formation.” However, the “Swang” rappers want it to be known that they are bros for life and new music is definitely on the way. Just last month, they announced that their third project Sremm Life 3 is in currently in the works.

In other words, don’t believe the alternative facts.