Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged To A Presidential Hell For Imitating A First Lady

This has been a difficult year to be a Kardashian/Jenner/West.
Just weeks after catching heat for defending makeup artist Jefree Star‘s racist comments, Kim Kardashian is under fire again for Jackie-O inspired cover of Interview Magazine. On Monday, Mrs. West debuted her new cover via social media, which featured her decked out in the former first ladies signature bouffant with North West by her side.
She posted:
Some people praised the reality star for the gorgeous pics:
Most of the Internet thought that Kim took it too far by comparing herself to the stylish first lady:
Are you here for it?
LOL: Twitter Drags Kim Kardashian's Soul Food Disaster (Again!)
6 photos Launch gallery
LOL: Twitter Drags Kim Kardashian's Soul Food Disaster (Again!)
1. Groundbreaking.1 of 6
2. The people have spoken.2 of 6
3. Petty Boots.3 of 6
4. Questions that need answers.4 of 6
5. Gotta do what you gotta do!5 of 6
6. Lawwd.6 of 6
comments – Add Yours