Texas Mother Dies Saving 3-Year-Old Daughter From Hurricane Harvey Flood Waters

#HurricaneHarvey takes another one …. A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove) on Aug 30, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

A Texas mother drowned while trying to save her 3-year-old daughter from rising flood waters in Beaumont, Texas, People reports.

Colette Sulcer, 41, was swept away by strong currents while trying to carry her daughter Jordyn to safety. According to reports, Sulcer was driving when she suddenly became surrounded by flood waters. She pulled into a parking lot alongside Interstate 10 and her car became trapped. Sulcer escaped the car with her daughter, but strong currents pushed the family further into danger.

Spokesperson for the Beaumont Police Department, Officer Carol Riley, said rescuers spotted the toddler in the canal clinging to her mother.

“[Sulcer] absolutely saved the child’s life,” Riley stated.

“They were in the water for quite some time. The mother did the best she could to keep her child up over the water. The baby also had a backpack that was helping her float on her back and she was holding on to her mom,” she continued.

The child is currently in stable condition and will be released into the care of her family.

In the wake of the tragedy, $60,00 has been raised on GoFundMe to support the 3-year-old survivor.

SOURCE: PEOPLE, DAILY MAIL

MORE HARVEY COVERAGE

Jamie Foxx To Head Star-Studded Telethon For Hurricane Harvey Relief

Hometown Hero! Solange Announces Hurricane Harvey Benefit Shows

Master P Calls Out Kevin Hart For Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge

Also On 93.9 WKYS: