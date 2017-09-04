2017 Lil Weezyana Fest

Lil Wayne Reportedly Hospitalized For Seizures

Health issues continue to follow rapper Lil Wayne.

Weezy was hospitalized in Chicago after being found unresponsive in his hotel room after suffering a seizure. He reportedly suffered another seizure at the hospital. Wayne and his team tried to get him discharged late Sunday so he could board a flight to Las Vegas for a performance but officials denied the request.

Wayne reportedly suffers from epilepsy and seizures have plagued the rapper for years.

We wish Wayne well on a speedy recovery.

Source: TMZ
