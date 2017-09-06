Kandi Burruss’ Restaurant Improves ‘C’ Rating From Health Inspector To An ‘A’

Reality star Kandi Burruss’ soul food family restaurant ‘Old Lady Gang’ quickly made some adjustments after receiving a C score from the Georgia Department of Health.

In documents obtained by The Jasmine Brand, the health department cited the restaurant for failing to maintain operational health standards.

Some of their marks included:

-No soap or paper towels located at handwashing sink

-Observed soil buildup inside ice bin.

-Observed soil buildup inside ice bin.

-Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. New Violation.

-Observed employee with no hair restraint.

-Observed employee with no hair restraint.

-Wet wiping cloth not stored in sanitizing solution between uses.

-Observed cutting board grooved/pitted and no longer cleanable.

The restaurant has since taken corrective measures to improve their score from a ‘C’ to an ‘A.’ New documents show on August 29th, Old Lady Gang graduated up to excellent A status from the health department.

OLG was a passion project for Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker. Creating the restaurant was drama filled (of course) and documented closely on ‘RHOA.’ Despite the initial mess, the restaurant officially opened earlier this year, with celebrity pals lining up for a bite, including Kandi’s Xscape group member, Tiny Harris.

My lil buddy @majorgirl stopped by @oldladygang to show us some love! Thanks sis! A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Mar 28, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

Will you visit OLG and grab a bite?

Kandi Burruss: ‘Phaedra’s Lie Almost Ended My Housewives Career’

Kandi Burruss On Phaedra Parks: ‘We Can Never Talk Again’

Kandi Burruss Shines At All-White Birthday Party