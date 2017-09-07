Toni Braxton Is Back On The Music Scene With ‘Sex & Cigarettes’

Toni Braxton has something cooking for her loyal fans who are eagerly awaiting her return.

Now the songstress says she’s ready to give her fans, Sex & Cigarettes, the title of her upcoming project slated to release in early 2018.

“I feel like, you know, I’m older. I want to say what I feel. I don’t want to be censored,” the 49-year-old singer said in an interview with The Insider.

“Deadwood,” the album’s first single, will be Braxton’s first single with an advisory warning, The Insider reports.

It’s been seven years since her last solo album, and three since her Grammy award-winning effort with mega producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

Braxton fans, are you ready?

SOURCE: The Insider

