K. Michelle On R. Kelly Sex Cult Allegations : ‘I’m Not Surprised By Them’

has always been vocal about her admiration for former mentor R. Kelly, but after recent claims the, Michelle is contemplating using her voice to defend his alleged victims.

MUST READ: A Woman Who Allegedly Had An Underage Sexual Relationship With R. Kelly, Speaks Out

During an interview with Billboard, about her new album, reality star and singer addressed questions about her “controlling” relationship with R. Kelly and why she isn’t surprised by the latest allegations against him.

“I’m not surprised by them,” she said. “I’m actually going to be speaking more about it because I do feel like it’s my obligation as a woman to tell the truth and to do right by other females that are in the business and all these young women who don’t have a voice. So it’s been something that’s been toying and been really stressing me and I’ve been going back and forth with how to speak about it and how to do right for those girls and read some comments about one of the accusers. I went to a blog and I saw women tearing this little girl up. And it immediately brought tears to my eyes because I remember what that was like trying to tell about my abuse.”

K. Michelle recalled dealing with scrutiny after she claimed she was abused. “I’ve dealt with other abuse and I tried to tell but when I was telling people were calling me a liar, they were bashing me, they were telling me I was hateful. To read those comments about these women, these young women, these little girls and how people were so naïve to reality or just didn’t give a fuck about the reality and to call these little girls liars and to really take them down, is something I don’t really know right now if I’m willing to stand aside and watch it happen. But I can honestly tell you right now that I have yet to find the proper platform and the proper way to protect and voice my support for these women. I’m not here to bash but right is right and wrong is wrong. That’s all I can really say right now.”

BuzzFeed published a scathing article about R. Kelly, detailing the insides of his alleged sex cult and how the parents of the victims are desperate to get them out. While K. Michelle didn’t say if she believed the rumors, she said,

“I can’t speak on it. I do believe that in every piece of the story there’s something that is true and I’ve learned so much from my mentor and it’s just the right time and place to say things, to do it properly so that the people you’re trying to help are actually helped instead of taunted so I’ll be speaking more about it but I’ll be doing it in the right way.”

K. Michelle is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming album Kimberly: The People I Used to Know.

Read the full interview over at Billboard.

RELATED STORIES:

K. Michelle Says Most Of Her ‘Bad Comments’ Come From Black Women

K. Michelle Debuts New Bald Look On Social Media

Also On 93.9 WKYS: