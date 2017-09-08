Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty Cosmetic Line In NYC

Well it’s about time! Rihanna is finally sharing her beauty with the world.

Last night the #Fentygang showed up and shut down Sephora in NYC for the premiere of Fenty Beauty, a collection of over 40 shades of beauty for all!

I’m so excited about this line because it’s something for every shade of beauty especially for my fellow brown girls out here spreading the world with that #blackgirlmagic! Plus the prices are very reasonable, take a peek and maybe even treat yourself here: FentyBeauty.com

