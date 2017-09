Now that school is officially back in session…what better way to start off the year than a surprise visit by former President Barack Obama

Considering the Obamas are now residents of the district, I can see more of these happening throughout the year! Makes you never want to miss a day!

Proud of these McKinley Tech students—inspiring young minds that make me hopeful about our future. pic.twitter.com/nqYC1mjjTB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2017

This is awesome! Go McKinley Tech!!!

