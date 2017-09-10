NBA Legend Tim Duncan Asks For Help To Rebuild U.S. Virgin Islands After Hurricane Irma

Throughout his NBA career, Tim Duncan mainly let his play on the court speak for him. Now, Duncan is speaking directly to the people in hopes to help rebuild his hometown. Duncan’s native home of The U.S. Virgin Islands was hit hard by Hurricane Irma and it’s in the path of Hurricane Jose. In an letter courtesy of The Player’s Tribune, Duncan asks for support in relief efforts and donates $250,000 himself and will match  financial donations up to $1,000,000 for relief efforts.

Watch the video below to see some of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma.


You can donate here.

